Haircut supports child with cancer

A teenage karate champion from Peterborough has shed her locks to raise hundreds of pounds for a three-year-old cancer sufferer seeking potentially life-saving treatment.

Jazmyn Popat-Evans, who trains at T.A.S.K in Lincoln Road, spent her 15th birthday having 18 inches of hair she has grown for six years chopped off. Money is being raised for Eden Eyre from Middlesex who Jazmyn and her family know.

Eden’s family are trying to raise £200,000 to send the toddler to the US for a vaccination. Jazmyn said: “They need to raise loads of money and my hair was so long so I thought it would be a nice thing to do.” Jazmyn’s mum Julie-Marie Evans said: “I was so emotional - I’m so proud. She raised nearly £400.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/thebradleyloweryfoundation/edeneyre.