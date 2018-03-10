Hair today, gone tomorrow as Peterborough man has close shave for charity

A sales executive with a Peterborough company had a close shave to help raise vital cash for a city charity.

Daniel Woodward (25) sales executive at Motorpoint Peterborough, in Edgerley Drain Road, netted £1,500 by having his head shaved.

The money has been donated to the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, in Peterborough.

He agreed to loose his hair for Sue Ryder, which is Motorpoint Peterborough’s charitable partner, as a bet during a sales meeting.

Once family and friends found out they quickly made donations, and the former semi-professional footballer, who played a couple of seasons as a centre back for Yaxley Football Club, realised he would have to go through with it.

He said: “I’d been talking about it for a while. So when the pledges started coming in and we’d raised over £300 in one day alone, I knew I had to go and ‘brave the shave’ courtesy of Hair by Jess Whiting.

“It felt strange at first having my head shaved but since then I’ve got used to it.”

“The best thing about the whole experience is how much we’ve raised, £1,560, which is amazing. The guys have been really good to me though in the branch and have bought me a woolly hat just in case I get cold.”

Tom Stanton, general manager at Motorpoint Peterborough, said: “Well done to Daniel for raising so much money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall.

“A few of us had our doubts that he would go through with it on the day but I’m really glad that he proved us all wrong.”