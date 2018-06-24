Hair cuts raise hundreds of pounds

A teenager and young girl had their hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust which provides wigs for children with cancer.

Maddie Collins (19) from Werrington had most of her hair snipped at the Blue Bell in Werrington where she works as a waitress. She said: “I’ve always been lucky enough to have really long hair but I thought it was about time for a change.”

Maddie Collins with mum Michelle Collins. EMN-180615-154431009

Tiana Bhambra-Celaire (4)from Parnwell had her hair cut by mum Leonora Celaire at Hicks Karate School of Excellence in Fengate. Andrew Hicks, chief instructor of the karate school, said: “We are so very proud of her doing this and raising money for charity.”Maddie and Tiana have raised hundreds of pounds so far. To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maddie-collins OR https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Leonora-Socajunkie-Celaire.

Tiana Bhambra-Celaire (4) having her head shave for the Little Princess Trust. She is blue and white belt in the Little Ninjar-Hicks Karate School whose youngsters join her in the picture EMN-180616-195307009