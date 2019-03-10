Hair cut to help poorly children

A £500 hair cut sounds like something you would pay to a celebrity stylist, but for Michayla Reed it was the amount of money she has raised so far after having a huge 30cm chopped off to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs to youngsters who have had cancer treatment or other conditions. Michayla (26) from Whittlesey had her hair cut at MPSK martial arts club in Bretton by Katrina Biggadike.

Michayla after her hair cut

She said: “I was really nervous, but it feels good I have done something with it. MPSK already do so much for children, and with their new special needs martial arts group I want to honour them and the little girls battling with cancer each day.”Michayla also held a raffle and bake sale.