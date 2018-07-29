Gym races to hit charity target

Staff and members at a gym are more used to raising weights - but they have now raised more than £11,000 for charity.

The team at Empire Gym in Market Deeping raised a total of £11,785.34 for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The team at the gym had initially set themselves a target of £4,000 - and after smashing through that, raised their aim to £10,000.

The money was raised by a variety of events and activities, including fancy dress days, coffee mornings, rowing marathons and even ‘dancing clubathons.’

The most recent fundraising event was the Empire Insane 7 - where people completed seven fitness classes in seven hours, which raised an incredible £3,823. The gym will continue fundraising for Thorpe Hall.