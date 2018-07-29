Gym races to hit charity target

Matt Weston with his brother Dave, dad Steve and mum Lesley handing funds raised through the Empire Gym at Market Deeping to Joely Garner and nurse Debbie Roberts from Sue Ryder. EMN-180723-185750009
Staff and members at a gym are more used to raising weights - but they have now raised more than £11,000 for charity.

The team at Empire Gym in Market Deeping raised a total of £11,785.34 for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The team at the gym had initially set themselves a target of £4,000 - and after smashing through that, raised their aim to £10,000.

The money was raised by a variety of events and activities, including fancy dress days, coffee mornings, rowing marathons and even ‘dancing clubathons.’

The most recent fundraising event was the Empire Insane 7 - where people completed seven fitness classes in seven hours, which raised an incredible £3,823. The gym will continue fundraising for Thorpe Hall.