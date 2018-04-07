Growth plans for Whittlesey, Huntingdon and other market towns

Plans to bring jobs, infrastructure and more to nine market towns, including Huntingdon, Ramsey, Whittlesey, Chatteris and March, will be developed after a £450,000 investment from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The money from the authority, which is headed by metro mayor James Palmer, will be spent on developing master plans for growth.

Mayor Palmer said: “These master plans for growth will mean that every market town in the county will have a shared ambition for the future which authorities, businesses and communities can unite behind. It will focus collective resources on these shared priorities and be used to unlock new investment to support future growth from both the Government and private sector to make these plans a reality.” The master plans will be finished by December 2019.