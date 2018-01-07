Group on song with donation

A fun singing group hit the right note with a £500 donation to Magpas, the voluntary emergency service.

Yaxley Singers handed over a cheque to the charity at Yaxley Methodist Church.

Marjorie Richardson, who has been with the group for nearly 40 years, and has been running it for the past two, said: “We are a happy little sing-along group who come every Wednesday night and do concerts.

“We do not ask for money, but if anyone gives us donations we have a charity every year and this year it is Magpas.

“We’ve always been able to give £500 for charities which for a little group is fantastic.”

Marjorie (right of picture) handed over the cheque to Jenny Mosley, Magpas’ finance officer.