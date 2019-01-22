Gritting lorries prepare for double run through Peterborough as temperatures plummet

Peterborough City Council will carry out two gritting runs this evening as wintry weather is set to hit the city.

The gritting lorries will carry out their first run at around 7pm, and the second at about midnight, to keep main routes for both pedestrians and vehicles safe and clear of ice, sleet and any potential snow.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “A Met Office yellow warning for ice has been issued for the East of England tonight/tomorrow morning. ❄️ “We’re urging drivers to make sure their vehicle is in a suitable condition and take extra care on the roads.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area, and forecast freezing temperatures and the possibility of rain and sleet for this evening.

Temperatures are set to remain at or around freezing through Wednesday and into Thursday - but it may turn milder by the weekend, with temperatures set to rise up to 8 degrees celsius.