Great victory for Peterborough as they defeat rivals Cambridge in chess upset

Peterborough scored a huge victory by defeating rivals Cambridge to win a prestigious chess tournament for what is believed to be the first time.

And to make it an even greater day in the history of Peterborough Chess Club their seconds also won their equivalent of the same tournament.

The first team was led on board one by Andrei Timoshenko, a Latvian international master.

Board 2 was county champion Ieysaa Bin-Soyhail, followed by Chris Tandy on Board 3 and Samuel Caraway on Board 4.

Samuel said: “We want to encourage young people in Peterborough to play chess. It has been proved that chess improves numeracy and literacy. Students who study it excel at maths and science.”

Coaching takes place at Millfield Community Association, Lincoln Road, on Thursdays from 7.30pm to 11pm.