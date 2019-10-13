Great Eastern Run in Peterborough cancelled after man seen ‘acting suspiciously’

Orgainisers of the Perkins Great Eastern Run due to place in Peterborough this morning (October 13) cancelled the race after police were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously near the course.

A Cambridgeshire Police statement said: “We were called at 9:50am this morning with reports of a man acting suspiciously in Alexandra Road, Peterborough close to the route of the Perkins Great Eastern Run. This information was passed to the race director who made the decision to cancel the race.”

A statement on race’s official Twitter account said: “Owing to a Police incident the Perkins Great Eastern Run has been cancelled. Further updates will be provided when we can. Apologies to all and thank you for your patience.”

On social media many runners said they supported the decision to call the main race off.

Keith Ovenden said: “Well done for swift decision - save everyone getting wetter. Disappointing but sounds like the right call from rumours going round the start pens. V.sorry for everyone on the organising team. Chins up - we shall be back better than ever next year.”