Great Eastern Run called off after ‘serious police incident’

The Great Eastern Run due to take place in Peterborough this morning has been cancelled following what has been called a ‘serious police incident’.

Hundreds of runners were told by a public announcement at the start line this morning that the race had been called off.

A statement on the race’s twitter account said: “Owing to a Police incident the Perkins Great Eastern Run has been cancelled.

“Further updates will be provided when we can. Apologies to all and thank you for your patience.”

The Anna’s Hope fun run went ahead but the runners for the main race did not line up. At around 10.15am this morning the wheelchair racers were on the line. That’s when organisers became aware of the incident and that race did not start.

More as we have it.