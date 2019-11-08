Google’s online safety visit to a Peterborough school

Fourfields Church of England Primary School pupils had a visit from Google as part of the company’s Be Internet Legends programme aimed at seven to 11-year-olds to help them be safe, confident explorers of the online world.

Be Internet Legends is in partnership with family internet safety experts Parent Zone, and it is accredited by the PSHE Association.

It consists of five key pillars, which children in the school at Yaxley were taught to help them learn the essentials of how to stay safe online:

1. Be “internet sharp” – think before you share.

2. Be “internet alert” – check it’s for real.

3. Be “internet secure” – protect your stuff.

4. Be “internet kind” – respect each other.

5. Be “internet brave” – when in doubt, discuss.

Children at Fourfields were also shown Interland – a fun-filled adventure game to make learning about online safety fun and informative. Children learn about avoiding hackers, phishers and bullies practising the skills learnt with the programme.

“We are delighted to visit Fourfields Church of England Primary School to help teach children about how to Be Internet Legends,” said Rosie Luff, public policy manager at Google UK.

“By getting acquainted with what we believe are the five core areas of online safety, we want to prepare children to have a safe and positive experience online.”

Vicki Shotbolt, founder and CEO of Parent Zone, added: “It is essential that children learn to think carefully and critically about what they do and see online. Parent Zone has teamed with Google to teach younger children the essential tools they need to become safe and confident online explorers, helping them be resilient, kind and positive in this digital age.”