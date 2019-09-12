Good Food Guide recognition for Peterborough restaurants

Restaurant guide season is upon us and the Waitrose -produced Good Food Guide hit the shops today.

The coveted Top 50 list grabs most of the attention, but the guide does include around 1,500 venues across the UK.

Damian Wawrzyniak

Flying the flag for Peterborough are sole entrants Lee Clarke’s Prevost, in Priestgate, and Damian Wawrzyniak’s House of Feasts at Eye Green.

It is the third straight year in the Guide for Prevost, something Lee was rightly proud of - if he did feel a little hard done by with the Guide rating - a 3, which equates to “good cooking, showing sound technical skills and use of quality ingredients”.

His listing says: “Choose three, five or nine courses, and expect to be thrilled by the results: a courgette flower with Berkswell cheese and hazelnuts might open the show, ahead of chalk stream trout with cucumber, borage and chicory or a plate of Creedy Carver duck, monk’s beard, three sorts of onion and foraged blackberries. To conclude, white chocolate custard with Yorkshire rhubarb and shortbread is one seasonal possibility. Meals always begin with snacks, and there are artisan British cheeses to round things off.”

Lee, whose restaurant also features in the big hitting Michelin and Hardens guides, said: “I was delighted when we became the first Peterborough restaurant to be featured two years ago, and of course I am happy to still be in it.

“But I am a little disappointed not to have improved our score, when I feel we have improved everything we do here year on year since we opened.”

House of Feasts hasn’t been visited by GFG inspectors, but features under the “reader recommended” banner - direct quotes from reader feedback that highlight places that have caught the attention of The Good Food Guide’s followers.

Damian tweeted: “WOW!!!! WE ARE IN @GoodFoodGuideUK. Thank you so much to all who keep us breathing, to everyone who believe in Modern Polish Cuisine! Thank you, you guys rock!!!! Culinary journey continues :) “