Golden couple cruising along 50 years later

A golden couple recently celebrated 50 years of marriage with family and friends, including 12 who attended their wedding.

Jane and Jim Hogg from Audley Gate, Netherton, shared the big occasion at their house after returning from a cruise around the Mediterranean.

The couple, who are in their 70s, have three children and five grandchildren.

Jane taught French and German at The King’s School in Park Road for 30 years, while Jim was an electrical engineer at British Sugar and later worked at Royal Haskoning.

Asked what the secret of their successful marriage is, Jane said: “Sharing. We decided when we first married the key was if the job needed doing, we would both do it.”