Golden award for students in Peterborough

Nine pupils from Queen Katherine Academy trekked across mountainous terrain to become the first to complete their Gold Duke of Edinburgh award before leaving the school.

As part of the Gold award expedition, 12 students from QKA trekked across Snowdonia over four days. The sixth formers worked in teams to cover large distances; setting up camps and cooking their own meals.

Principal of Queen Katherine Academy, Scott Hudson, said: “I am thrilled for the students as they have shown incredible hard work and dedication. It is a great accolade to be the first group of pupils in the school to have achieved the Gold award before leaving secondary education, and I hope it inspires other students to do the same.”

The nine students from Queen Katherine Academy, which is part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust, who have successfully completed all parts of the award will be invited to attend the official award ceremony at St James Palace in London.