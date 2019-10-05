Glenn back at his Peterborough school to inspire next generation

Former Thomas Deacon Academy student Glenn Adamson returned to his old school in Peterborough to deliver a masterclass to Y11 and Y13 performing arts students.

During his time at TDA, Glenn, who left in 2010, performed in the annual academy musical where he discovered his love for being on stage, leading him to continue his studies at The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) before starting his career as a dancer and actor.

Since graduating, Glenn has performed in a variety of stage shows, most recently playing the role of Theo in the hit London musical, American Idiot - and is now in the New Zealand tour cast.

Glenn said: “It was great taking a walk down memory lane at TDA. It was there that I really discovered my passion for performing. I always valued how much pride and support they had for their annual musical and the Arts department. It’s great to see the enthusiasm for theatre is still very much at the core of the teaching there. There’s a lot of talent that comes out of Peterborough and it was great to see the next wave of theatre kids in action.”

Emily Jeffery, Subject Leader for Performing Arts added: “It was an absolute pleasure having Glenn visit our school and work with our students. He was the ultimate professional and an amazing inspiration.”