Girl (12) injured after being hit by car in Staniland Way, Peterborough
A girl was injured after being hit by a car in Staniland Way, Werrington yesterday.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:04 pm
Emergency services were called at 4.20pm following the incident.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 4.20pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 8 March) by the ambulance service reporting a collision between a car and a 12-year-old pedestrian in Staniland Way, Werrington.
“It is believed the girl suffered minor injuries.”