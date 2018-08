Have your say

A gin and rum festival will take place at Peterborough Cathedral over the bank holiday weekend.

The Cathedral Nave, South Transept and Cloisters will be hosting seven themed bars with 120 different gins and rums, as-well as live entertainment. The event will run on August 24 and August 25.

Tickets will cost £10, with discounts for students and NHS staff, and are available at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk.