Gig raises hundreds to help Peterborough children whose mum was killed in tragic collision

A gig to help two Peterborough children whose mum was killed in a car crash raised more than £1,000.

Zackeri and Freya Cunningham were travelling in a car with mum Katy when they were involved in the crash on the A16 on January 23. Katy (46), of Temple Grange, Peterborough died as a result of the crash, while Zackeri (8) and Freya (11) were injured. Following the fatal collision, a campaign was launched to help the two youngsters, with an online Just Giving page raising more than £15,000. On Saturday musicians and bands came together at Samms Bar in Bridge Street for a fundraising night of music, organised by The Bearded Villains - and £1,124 was raised. Nick Goodyear, from the Bearded Villains said; “It was a very special night. Even while we were setting up we had people coming up to us to put money in the buckets, saying they couldn’t make the night but they wanted to help. “The bar was heaving all night with people, and raffle tickets sold like hotcakes. “The family came down, which was very special. It was quite emotional for everyone at times.” The organisers had the venue donated, and all the equipment was donated by Rocket Park Studios. Raffle prizes were donated by companies including Peterborough United, Motorpoint and Harley Davidson. The money raised on the night, and on the Just Giving page will pay for future surgeries and treatment Freya and Zackeri need as a result of the collision. Any funds left over will be placed into a trust fund for them. For more information, or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zackeri-fraya

Charity gig to help Zackeri and Freya Cunningham Samm's Bar fundraising gig for Cunningham Family. Organisers - The Villians

Charity gig to help Zackeri and Freya Cunningham Samm's Bar fundraising gig for Cunningham Family. Organisers - The Villians

Charity gig to help Zackeri and Freya Cunningham Samm's Bar fundraising gig for Cunningham Family. The Villians - Nick Goodyear and Lewis Fox show off their beards.

Charity gig to help Zackeri and Freya Cunningham Samm's Bar fundraising gig for Cunningham Family. The Villians - with Zackeri and Fraya Cunningham

