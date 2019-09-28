Gift Day Weekend to help fund £30,000 repairs to Peterborough church

Paston All Saints Church in Peterborough has launched an appeal to raise much-needed funds for fabric repair.

Rector Mark Bridgen says: “For 800 years the church has been a focal point of worship, community events, christenings, weddings and funerals, witnessing to God’s loving presence in our community during times of change. Our desire is that All Saints will remain a permanent reality in an ever-changing landscape serving the community which it represents.”

The historic church is a Grade1 listed building, so the wardens and church council feel it is their responsibility to pass the beautiful building on to future generations.

Main areas of work include the repointing of external walls, repairs to flaking plaster inside the church and repairs to, or ideally replacement of, the south aisle roof. Three 17th century bells are also in need of re-hanging.

With a total estimated cost of over £30,000, way outside the church’s current financial resource, there will be a Gift Day Weekend today (28th) from noon to 4pm and Sunday (29th) from 3pm to 6pm. On both open days there will be opportunity to climb the bell tower with panoramic views over the whole area, a half hour guided history tour at 3pm each day, display boards showing the long history of the building, music and refreshments. A special evening service takes place on Sunday at 6pm.

Monetary donations can be made during the open weekend or by sending to the church treasurer at 352, Fulbridge Road, PE4. It is important to note that, for all taxpayers, any donation presented in a gift-aid envelope increases the amount by 25%. These envelopes are available on both open days or from the treasurer.