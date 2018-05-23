Giant artwork unveiled at Peterborough Cathedral to mark 900th anniversary

A 2.2 metre tall book has been installed on the lawns at the west front of Peterborough Cathedral to mark its 900th anniversary.

The book forms part of Peterborough Celebrates, a collection of events and activities to mark the cathedral’s 900th anniversary. Its pages highlight key events in the cathedral’s colourful history together with details of 2018’s celebrations.

From left: Liz Hurst, Communications Manager at Peterborough Cathedral; Mark Wilson, publisher of The Moment: Richard Astle, Managing Director of Athene Communications; The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough; Neil Gavin; Pep Cipriano, Marketing Manager, Peterborough City Council.

Sponsored by Athene Communications, The Moment magazine and created by artist Neil Gavin, the giant book was installed Yesterday Tuesday May 22, 2018.

Constructed from steel and wood, with vinyl pages, the book will be in place for visitors to browse until the end of the year.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “The book is really very impressive and will certainly have a big impact in its position in front of the cathedral.

"Not only does it help give the reader a sense of the vast history of the building, but is also invites them to be part of the unique events that are taking place this year. We invite everyone to get involved.”

Richard Astle, Managing Director of marketing and communications agency Athene Communications, said: “Peterborough Cathedral is one of the country’s most historic and impressive buildings and we should be very proud of its heritage.

“We felt that the opportunity to celebrate this important milestone must not be missed, and so the giant book was created to bring that those 900 years to life.”

Mark Wilson, publisher of The Moment magazine said: "I want Peterborough to be the best it can be – to attract people as visitors, as workers and as students, to nurture skills and keep that talent here in the city – by enticing other talented individuals, organisations and companies to showcase their work and invest in Peterborough's communities and story. Peterborough Cathedral is at the heart of the city's story: connecting us to a world of opportunity...

“Neil grew up in Peterborough in the 70s, and in 1994 worked on a Glyndebourne opera performed in Peterborough – the community opera, In Search of Angels, began in Peterborough Cathedral and finished in Queensgate shopping centre and had over 500 performers from the local community.

"Through that opportunity Neil has gone on to work with some of the biggest names of stage and screen, creating and delivering theatrical props and public artworks for individuals, businesses and organisations across the globe.

"I've followed Neil's work for many years and I'm delighted to lead with him on the Big Book project; such a wonderful opportunity to showcase the work of a local artist and share his story as part of the Peterborough Celebrates and Cathedral 900 celebrations."

For more information about Peterborough Celebrates visit www.peterboroughcelebrates.org.uk