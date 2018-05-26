Getting ready for Great Woodston Cake Off

A local Neighbourhood Forum has benefitted from a generous donation from some energetic young children, and will be using it to hold The Great Woodston Cake Off.

Disco Friday, who meet in Woodston, have raised £200 to give to The Woodston In Action Neighbourhood Forum towards their running costs and insurance.

Disco Friday meet at Belsize Community Centre between 9.30am and 11.30am, and are a not for profit social enterprise which provides Stay and Play groups for families and carers with babies and young children in Peterborough.

Their team of dedicated volunteers give their time and support in an inviting and fun atmosphere.

Every week the team also bake beautiful dairy and gluten-free cakes which are available to all attendees for a small donation, which is then passed on to local causes that can benefit children and families in Peterborough.

“We are so happy to have had this opportunity to give to Woodston In Action”, said Carmen Simoncelli Langfield from Disco Friday. “We pride ourselves on giving our time to give back to our community”.

Woodston In Action will use the money to organise litter picks on a regular basis around the local area, and also to put on events highlighting the real community spirit of Woodston.

They will be repeating their successful Santa Float this Christmas, and on Saturday (May 26) are holding a very exciting ‘Big Woodston Party’ at Valley Community Centre between 12pm and 4pm.

At the party, there will be arts and crafts stalls, a Scavenger Hunt around Woodston for teams to take part in, The new logo for Woodston In Action will be revealed, and ‘The Great Woodston Cake Off’ – where Potential Paul Hollywoods can enter a cake for £2 with the chance to win a meal for 4 from Chef James, Amazon gift Tokens, and a Weetabix goody bag.

For more information on how to enter, please email woodstoninaction@gmail.com or visit the Woodston Folk facebook page.