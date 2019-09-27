Get ready to go wild when X Factor winner Matt Terry starts to Move It in Peterborough

He conquered X Factor and now as the King of the Urban Jungle, Matt Terry is starring in Madagascar the Musical, which reaches Peterborough New Theatre next week (October 2-6).

The show is based on the smash DreamWorks animated film, and follows all of your favourite friends (Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, Gloria the hippo

and, of course, those hilarious,plotting penguins ) as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Matt, who won the TV talent search in 2016, plays Alex, a role he has made his own over the past year and a half . “I trained in theatre and after graduating went for all the auditions out there - Thriller, Kinky Boots, Book of Mormons. I got down to the final pick only to be told I was too young.

“Then the X Factor came along and after releasing my last album and doing promotion work early last year I thought why not go back to theatre.

“The people behind the show got in touch and told me what they had in mind. I met with the producers and they offered me the part.

“And I am glad they did. I really wanted the role as no one had done it before and I could create the character of Alex for myself, which I thought would be a challenge.

“Alex and me are very similar; very headstrong, set in our ways kind of guys, so he is pretty fun to play. Throughout the show he learns to be himself and see the fun side of things.”

So what is it about the show that won him over, and what is its appeal? “It is a brilliant show,” says Matt, “everyone that comes to see it loves it, and without fail there is a standing ovation at every show.

“The music is great, the songs are really catchy, the choreography is amazing, the suits are cool and each character brings something different. Audiences really warm to them, and it is people of all ages, not just children.

“Act two gets really wild but when we do Move It, which everyone loves, it just goes to another level.”

And a word for Peterborough people who get the chance to see the show next week?

“Everyone that sees the show leaves thinking it was the best thing ever, so make sure you come down and see us.”

