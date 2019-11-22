Get ready for a vegan Christmas at Peterborough event

Following the overwhelming success of Peterborough’s first Vegan Christmas Festival, the organisers of the event – the Thrive Tribe – bring you the 2019 Peterborough Vegan Christmas Festival on Saturday (23rd).

The day will feature food vendors and a huge range of stalls – many local to the area – selling vegan-friendly and eco-friendly gifts for Christmas, vegan groceries, eco-fashion and so much more.

Thrive Vegan Festival

Local vendors – Very Craftea, Backyard Food, For the Love of Cake, Tacos and Flipflops and the Peterborough branch of Lush – have confirmed confirmed among many others. There will be around 50 stalls on the day!

There will be a workshop and a talks room this year with acro yoga, vegan fitness, Extinction Rebellion and Animal Rebellion.

Other stalls booked include vegan cheese stalls, cosmetics, well-being products, hot food vendors and many more.

There will also be a kids’ crafts area.

A Thrive spokesman said: “We intend to marry the benefits of a plant-based diet with notions of ethical wellbeing at a festival promoting a sustainable future, a vegan Christmas event for the people of Peterborough and the surrounding area.

“We have a greater focus on the eco-credentials of our stallholders this year as concerns over the planet’s climate continue to grow.

”This will be more than a shopping fair, with talks and workshops and an unbeatable range of vegan-friendly, eco-friendly goods and advice.”

Entry to the festival at Bushfield Leisure Centre, 10am – 4pm, is free, but donations are welcome. Contact thriveveganfestival@gmail.com or Paul Benton on 07920728772