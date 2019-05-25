Get ready for a colourful time at the raft races in The Deepings

Preparations for the Deepings Raft Race 2019 are well under way.

This year’s theme of “Mardi Gras / Carnival” should draw lots of colourful and outrageous raft designs and fancy-dress outfits on the river on August 4.

If you fancy entering a raft team – and why wouldn’t you, it’s great fun for a group of mates and/or a good way to promote your business - look for raft building tips or contact the organisers for help at www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk.

Children’s Mini Rafts will again feature this year.

For the under 11s, built from recycled materials, they can just float downstream “Pooh Sticks style” and there are prizes for first past the post and best design.

As usual there will be lots of varied stalls, a funfair and various supporting activities. If you are making or selling crafts / goods or have something unusual that you would like people to buy, then go to the website.

The following charities / community groups will be beneficiaries this year: Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Peterborough Air Training Corps (Air Cadets), Deeping United Football Club and Deaf Blind UK.

If you just want to pop along and enjoy the free event while cheering on the rafters then put it in your diary - Sunday, August 4, in Market Deeping and Deeping St James.

And don’t forget the fancy dress – optional but encouraged!