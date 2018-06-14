German prince Georg-Constantin dies in riding accident near Peterborough

Have your say

A man, believed to be a German prince, has died after falling from his horse near Peterborough.

German media are reporting that Prince Georg-Constantin, 41, died in the accident which took place near Apethorpe Palace, formerly known as Apethorpe Hall, on Saturday night.

The police and the ambulance service were called.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a sudden death in East Northamptonshire at about 9.25pm on Saturday, June 9.

“Sadly a man in his 40s is believed to have died following a riding accident.

“His death is not believed to be suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service, which attended the incident, said: “We received a call at 8.30pm on June 9 to East Northamptonshire.

“The caller reported that someone had fallen from a horse and sustained life-threatening injuries.

“We sent two ambulances to the scene.”

Prince Georg-Constantin of Saxony-Weimar-Eisenach was successor to the House of Wettin and his family is linked to many of Europe’s Royal houses.

The prince married British woman Olivia Rachelle Page in 2015 and lived in England.

A tribute posted by Alexander Fiske-Harrison on Facebook said: “Rest in peace my poor friend Prince Constantin von Saxe-Weimar.”

His tribute recalls dining with the prince in the hall of Apethorpe Palace and went on to say: “I remember you riding in that race at Cheltenham and polo in Berkshire and your stories of riding to your hounds in France.

“That such a fine horseman should go out that way. “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. “Goodbye my friend.”