GALLERY: Players clear snow to help Peterborough United to crucial victory

Nothing was going to stop Peterborough United claiming a crucial victory against Walsall last night as the players helped clear snow from the pitch after it had forced the game to stop near the end.

Steven Taylor and Junior Morias began shovelling the snow off the surface for five minutes at the ABAX Stadium to make sure the last 10 minutes of the match could be finished with Posh leading 2-1.

And it was not just the players who deserve credit for making sure the match could finish.

Club press officer Phil Adlam tweeted: “A lot of work went into getting that game on, the ground staff, the youth team and the staff that helped with the covers, the stewards who sprung into action and the players too for playing the sweeper system to perfection. Rewarded with three points. #pufc.”

Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted: “Credit to ground staff & many volunteers tonight couldn’t have achieved that win without them all. Incredible effort & commitment from them all.”