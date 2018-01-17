GALLERY: Celebration for official re-opening of Peterborough’s hydrotherapy pool

Tuesday was a day of celebration for all those involved with St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool as it marked its official re-opening.

Having been closed for seven months in 2017 due to a leak, it is now once again providing a lifeline for many residents who rely on its healing powers to remain active.

The pool in Dogsthorpe Road has been back in use since October following an investment of £45,000 from Peterborough City Council to fix leaks, remove asbestos and carry out other minor refurbishments, but Tuesday’s event gave its supporters the chance to formally mark its re-opening with a number of presentations.

Karen Oldale, St George’s Friends and Service Users lead, said: “There was a really good turnout and the mayor unveiled one of the new signs donated by David Wait at Serpentine Green.

“We gave a cheque to the pool for £5,000 that has been raised by our users. They have been very generous. That’s because the pool matters so much to us.”

The money raised was previously promised by the group to the council when it was looking to carry out the pool’s repairs.

The disability charity Inspire Peterborough also handed over £7,000 for the repairs.

Present for the occasion were Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox, mayoress Cllr Judy Fox, deputy mayor Cllr Chris Ash and deputy mayoress Doreen Roberts.

Several other councillors, including council cabinet members, were also in attendance alongside users of the hydrotherapy pool.

Karen added: “We had so many lovely stories and heard just what the difference the pool has made. I was just overwhelmed.

“So many people said they were so relieved and so pleased. We have missed it.

“It is open and we welcome all users.”

Last September also saw further improvements at the hydrotherapy pool through a ‘Ground Force’ event to dig up its car park.

The good work of around 100 volunteers was expected to save between £15,000 and £20,000, with builders then coming in to finish the job before relaying a new surface.

The hydrotherapy pool may now be open, but it is set to be replaced in two years’ time by a new site at the former Perkins Sports Ground.

The pool will be part of a wider plan to relocate Heltwate Special School, with the Newark Road site set to be home to both the school and the pool in 2019.