The funeral for mum Megan Hall (29), of Newlands Road, Whittlesey, who died from a brain haemorrhage while 26 weeks pregnant with her second child, takes place on Thursday, July 19.

A service is being held at St Peter and All Souls in Geneva Street with attendees asked to arrive by 11.30am. The congregation will then go to Eastfield Cemetery in Eastfield Road for 2pm. Everybody who knew Megan is invited.