Fundraising stage version of Kes moves a step closer

A fundraising theatre production to benefit the Castor-based Phoebe Research Fund takes to the stage next week.

The fund’s founder Zoe Crowson, and partner Steven Arnold set up Psychotastic Productions to stage Kes, based on the book and all-time classic film , with 25 per cent of the profits going to the fund.

And as the finishing touches are made, former Coronation Street star Steven and Daniel Maley, the stars of the two-hander about Billy Casper, a boy who befriends a kestrel, got up close with a real life one.

Despite not using a real bird in the actual production it was crucial for the actors to learn how to swing a lure and gauge the general handling of the bird.

Zoe, who set up the fund to aid research into Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa - a debilitating condition which affects her daughter Phoebe - said: “Ray From Ye Olde Redtail Falconary display kindly talked them through the various actions and how a kestrel reacts and behaves to ensure the performance is as authentic as possible.

“This particular rehearsal took place at Copthill School, Uffington, which is where Phoebe attends.”

She added: “You never know how things are going to pan out, however the support from everyone from businesses, the press and general public has been phenomenal.

“The Stamford Corn Exchange have gone above and beyond to help us and we just hope to get as many bums on seats as possible.

”The director is working so hard along with both actors it’s an absolute privilege to see something of such quality coming together.”

You can see Kes at Stamford Corn Exchange on October 26 and 27 .

For tickets book online at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk