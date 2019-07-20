Fundraising pupils raise £3,602 for charity

Academies from across the Thomas Deacon Education Trust took part in the first Trust-wide fundraiser in aid of Peterborough charity Little Miracles.

Each academy completed the Martial Arts Challenge with Taylors Academy of Sport Karate (TASK), as well as hosting their own individual activities to support their fundraising efforts.

Following a count-up of the money raised, Upwood Academy hosted a closing event for partners and student representatives from each school.

The TDET children learned about the work that the charity does and the difference their fundraising activities will make to the children and families accessing services at Little Miracles.

Finally, pupils climbed on stage to present Little Miracles with a cheque for £3602.12 from their efforts.