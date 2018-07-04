Fundraising page set up to reunite man, who drowned at Crown Lakes near Peterborough, with his family

A fundraising page has been set up in memory of a man who drowned at Crown Lakes near Peterborough at the weekend.

Police were called at 3pm on Saturday, June 30, after a man, who was swimming in a lake at Crown Lakes between Yaxley and Farcet was reported to have disappeared.

Aivaras Budvytis

Police divers recovered his body on Sunday and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Now, friends and colleagues have set up a Go Fund Me page for Aivaras Budvytis, who worked for recruitment specialists Barker Ross in Priestgate, Peterborough.

The Go Fund Me page has already raised more than £1,800 in just two days and if it hits £2,000 the Barker Ross Group will be matching the sum.

This will allow for Aivaras' body to be transported back to his native Lithuania where he will be buried next to his parents.

Search teams at Crown Lakes at the weekend. Picture by Terry Harris.

Tributes have been paid on the Go Fund Me page.

Alexandru Ilina said: "R.I.P Aivaras!!! hope that he will get the chance to sleep next to his parents."

Louise Thompson added: "Such a sad story, I hope the funds can be raised for him to return to his parents."

Donations can be made on the Go Fund Me Page here