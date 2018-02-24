Fundraisers’ boost for Stamford hospital

Stamford Hospital recently benefitted from a generous donation from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) as part of its Community Fund programme

The global professional body, with its UK headquarters at Easton-on-the-Hill, donated a hyfrecator – a piece of equipment worth £3,500, to help cauterise blood vessels, particularly in the dermatology and plastics department.

Ward Sister Tracey Hydes said: “We previously had to borrow a hyfrecator from Outpatients and sometimes it wasn’t available when we needed it. This donation of the hyfrecator and the consumables we need means we now have it available permanently in the department.”

Matron Sue Brooks said: “We are extremely grateful for the generosity from the CIPS Community Fund and it will make a big difference to the effective service we can provide to our community here. Our patients will benefit from the latest state of the art equipment thanks to CIPS.”

Gerry Walsh, Group CEO, CIPS said, “The Community Fund has been running for a few years now and this is one of the most significant contributions we’ve made to the wellbeing of the local residents so we’re delighted to have become involved.

“We’re a not-for-profit ourselves and one of our aims is to enhance our public good activities, whether at global, or local level, and in a variety of ways so we welcome the opportunity from Stamford Hospital to support a good cause.”.