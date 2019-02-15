Fundraiser to buy Peterborough child who will lose use of his legs a stunt wheelchair to ‘fulfil dreams’

Have your say

A fundraiser is being organised to help a Peterborough child who will lose the use of his legs a stunt wheelchair so he can “fulfil his dreams”.

Dylan Wiseman (11) was diagnosed with Hereditary spastic paraplegia (HSP) in 2014.

A poster for the event

Symptoms include progressive weakness and stiffness of the legs which becomes more progressive.

Dylan, who lives in Hampton Hargate, began using a wheelchair in 2017 for going beyond a 30 minute walk to slow down the muscle loss, but his long-term diagnosis is for him to lose the use of his legs.

He dreams of following in the footsteps of Lily Rice who also has HSP and was the first girl in Europe to complete a backflip in her wheelchair.

To help Dylan achieve the dream of becoming a para-athlete, his family are raising £4,000 for a stunt wheelchair.

This includes a family fun night which is being held at South Grove Community Centre, Grove Street, Woodston.

Thiere will be a bar, disco, horse racing (on a screen), raffle and buffet with free children’s drinks.

The fundraiser is being held on Saturday, March 30 from 6pm until 11pm. Tickets are £8 for adults and £4 for under-15s.

Tickets are available from calling Keith and Melanie Wiseman on 07415 055850. Or visit https://www.kandecreations.com (£2 booking fee).

Donations can also be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/DYLANWHEELCHAIR.

The family are also looking to see if a company will sponsor Dylan for the wheelchair and have its logo on his seat.

The Tesco Distribution Centre has donated a 40inch TV, laptop and £30 gift card for the raffle.