Fund strengthens communities with almost £50,000

The Bourne-based Larkfleet Homes Community Fund has donated nearly £50,000 to community groups and ventures across the country which support the Larkfleet Homes vision of integrating new developments into the community.

The fund, intended for community groups which focus on activities that enhance or develop local communities, makes grants of up to £10,000 for projects that have a positive impact within the area.

The fund, which was recently relaunched, is designed to support charities or voluntary agencies which are based within 10 miles of any housing development by Larkfleet Homes or Allison Homes, both part of The Larkfleet Group of Companies based in Bourne.

In the city, money went to Thorney Parish Council, for a zipwire, trampolines, outdoor gym and swings for the older children of Thorney; Families First Peterborough CIC, to continue an arts and crafts workshop for young people and adults who are leaving care homes to make their own way in the community; and Sawtry and District Bowling Club, to provide ramps which will improve access to the club’s facilities.

Karl Hick, chief executive of Larkfleet Homes, said: “It’s really important to us that when we build new homes for people, we actually develop communities. ”

Karen Leader of Sawtry and District Bowling Club said: “As a club we’re really passionate about bringing together a wide range of different people from our community. It helps reduce isolation for some and encourages people to take part in physical activity which is fantastic. By successfully being granted money from the Larkfleet Homes Community Fund, we’ll be able to make our club even more inclusive by improving access to the bowling green and club.”