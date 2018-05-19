Fun opera in Maxey will hit the high notes

Something very different, extremely entertaining and very Italian is promised for visitors to Maxey Village Hall on Saturday, May 26, when Maxey Community Association presents ‘Great Singing and Great Fun’ from the unique talent that is Pavanotti.

Pavanotti (popular local favourite Jeff Woods of Spalding) has sung for some of Britain’s leading opera companies and his fundraising shows have raised thousands of pounds for good causes. He promises opera favourites, songs from the shows and lots of fun and laughter.

There is a licensed bar plus Italian food - all included in the £10 ticket price. Tickets are available from Andy of the Community Association on 07885 135448.