Fun in the sun for Peterborough sporty pre-schoolers

Have your say

Staff, pupils and parents at Busy Bees, based at the Hodgson Centre, have been in celebratory mood.

The pre-school - which has just had its “Good” rating confirmed by Ofsted - held its annual sports day with fun races for the 2 to 4-year-olds on the nearby playing fields.

The Werrington Busy Bees sports day on the Hodgson Avenue playing fields.

Manager Mary Ryan - who is celebrating a quarter of a century - said: “My 25 years’ service has flown past. It’s a privilege to be able provide a good childcare service for so many families .

“I’ve been privileged to meet so many lovely families and it’s such a rewarding job to see the children become independent, grow in confidence and develop a happy and positive attitude to learning.”

The experienced team is completed by Amanda (21 years’ service), Helen (14 years) Louise (12 years), Leanne (9 years) and Sarah (8 years).

Mary said she was pleased that Ofsted commented on the dedication of all the staff .

The Werrington Busy Bees sports day on the Hodgson Avenue playing fields.