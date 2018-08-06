Fun for all the family at Peterborough’s Itter Park

A family fun day at Itter Park in Walton lived up to its name yesterday.

After 12 months of fundraising for the one day a year event it proved to be a memorable occasion with cold drinks and live music in the sunshine, as well as a number of market and charity stalls for people to enjoy.

Friends of Itter Park chair Dave Symonds said: “It went extremely well. The event went off peacefully as it always does. Lots of families came to enjoy the day.

“It was extremely busy and we were happy with the attendance.

“We had a number of local bands come and play for us for absolutely nothing.

“The event is free to attend in the true spirit of what we want it to be - drinks, food and people just sitting and watching the bands and enjoying the day,

“The event is completely funded by the fundraising efforts of a really small group of volunteers, with car boot sales. It’s 12 months of fundraising to be able to hold the fun day.

“Without the generosity of the people that came yesterday and to the car boots we would not be able to run the event.”