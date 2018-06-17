Fun evening to support disabled children

Have your say

Bubbles, bangles, beads and more will be on the agenda at a charity fundraiser on Thursday, June 21.

The fun evening is being organised by city couple John and Rosie Sandall who run the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal.

The couple are raising money for their 45th trip next month to Ukraine where they support many families with severely disabled children following the world’s worst nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.

The fundraising evening will be from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at 51 Apsley Way, Longthorpe.

Everyone is welcome and there will be lots of bargains including jewellery, books, toiletries and bags, as well as a raffle and tombola.

Rosie (right) is pictured with daughter Katharine.