Full steam ahead for train celebration

Peterborough’s 900 celebrations are full steam ahead thanks to Nene Valley Railway.

Nene Valley Railway has joined forces with Peterborough Cathedral for the special celebrations, and the attraction will hold an open weekend on March 17 and 18 - and there will be 900 free tickets for visitors for a ride from Wansford to Yarwell and back.

Along with the free rides there will also be a range of other attractions, including shed tours to see the locomotives close up and the restoration process, signal box tours, Pump Trolley rides and other activities.

For more information about the weekend, and for details about other events hosted by Nene Valley Railway, visit www.nvr.org.uk/