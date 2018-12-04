Full steam ahead for Santa Special at Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough - Photo special

It is full steam ahead for Christmas celebrations at Nene Valley Railway as the annual Santa Specials hit the tracks.

Thousands of families are set to visit the attraction in the run up to the big day - to ensure their little ones get to meet Father Christmas himself. The festive spectacular has been running for more than 40 years, and this year promises to be better than ever. Jerry Thurston, from Nene Valley Railway, said: “We have been running them for two weeks already this year, and they really are as popular as ever. “We are expecting 20,000 people to come and experience it before Christmas, so we are really very busy. “We have already had one lady coming through who has been coming for 24 years in a row - it shows we must be doing something right.” Families visiting the attraction get to meet Santa in his Grotto - with the Barnwell platform turned into a winter wonderland with a number of Christmas trees set up. They then get to ride on a steam train, enjoying a drink and a mince pie, as well as another chance to meet Father Christmas. Jerry said because the events, which run on Wednesdays and weekends, were so busy, it was vital to book early. For more details, visit www.nvr.org.il

1. Santa Special at Nene Valley Railway Father Christmas with Ronan and Orlan Woodward and Ben and Elizabeth Pugh EMN-180212-090139009

2. Santa Special at Nene Valley Railway Joshua Hurst (3) with Thomas engine fireman Jed Church on the footplate. EMN-180212-090007009

3. Santa Special at Nene Valley Railway Fun for the whole family runs every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday

4. Santa Special at Nene Valley Railway, Wansford Thousands of families are set to visit the attraction in the run up to the big day

