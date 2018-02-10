Friends celebrate 292 years in theatre in Peterborough

Showbusiness can be a fickle game, but for five members of Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (PODS), theatre has been part of their lives for at least half a century.

Friends Gill Warren, Pauline Iredale, Ged Jarrett, Marjorie Lumb and Rondy Baldwin are all celebrating a minimum of 50 years’ service with PODS, together totting up almost 300 years of dedication to the society!

Gill is celebrating the longest service, marking 66 years since she joined PODS in 1952 for the show, The Dancing Years. As well as performing onstage, Gill has also been a choreographer and member of the committee as well as helping organise group bookings for shows which she still does today.

All five members have previously been Honorary Chairman of the society and continue to play an active part in PODS life, attending socials, meetings and rehearsals.

Pauline Iredale, who has been with the society for 52 years, having joined for Oklahoma in 1966, is Hospitality rep with the society, in charge of fuelling the cast with tea and biscuits after energetic dance rehearsals.

She says: “Being part of PODS over 50 years I’ve had some of the best moments in my life and the social side is great fun.”

The five friends will also be helping out Front of House with PODS’ latest production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels the musical at The Key Theatre from March 20-24.

Robert Bristow, Chairman of PODS and director of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels says: “We’re so lucky to have so many long-serving members who are so valued to us and still play such an active part in the society today.”

For Dirty Rotten Scoundrels tickets , call the box office on 01733 207239 or visit vivacity-peterborough.com