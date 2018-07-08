Friends and family at Amazon in Peterborough bounce into summer

Staff from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Fletton celebrated the start of summer with a fun day out at Peterborough Rugby Club.

Members of the Amazon team brought their families and friends along to an outdoor party that featured fairground rides, a live band, zorbing, bouncy castles, BBQ food and some well-known children’s film characters.

The Amazon summer event

The event was open to everyone from the fulfilment centre including day and nightshift teams that work in receiving of products, stowing, picking, packing, shipping, quality and finance.

Adam Symonds, Learning Coordinator at Amazon Peterborough, said: “The summer event at Amazon is always one of the best in the year because everyone brings their family and friends along and there’s a great buzz about the place.

“ This year was no exception, the activities were brilliant and there was a little bit of something for everyone.

“The great entertainment, lovely food and wonderful atmosphere really made the day special.”

