Freedom of the city award presentation

Peterborough’s St John Ambulance has been presented with the Freedom of the City at the Town Hall.

Ivan Palmer, chair of the Cambridgeshire County Priory Group of the Order of St John, said: “This is a great honour for the unit and its volunteers who have given many thousands of hours’ service to the community since its formation in Peterborough in the early 1900s.

Freedom of the City award at the Town Hall. David Sanders receives an Honorary Alderman Award with partner Jacie Drabble EMN-180315-171951009

“This will be an inspiration to all volunteers.”

Mr Palmer is pictured with volunteer Logan Marriott, Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox, Peterborough City Council chief executive Gillian Beasley and chair of the council’s honours selection panel, Cllr Peter Hiller.

Former mayor David Sanders, pictured with partner Jacie Drabble, also received the status of Honorary Alderman.