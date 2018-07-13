FREE street party in Peterborough for final England World Cup match

To celebrate England's excellent efforts at the World Cup a free street party is being held for the third-fourth play-off.

The XL Arena at the back of the Solstice is once again the place to watch the action on a big screen after previously hosting street parties for all of England's matches in Russia.

The street party during England's semi-final against Croatia

Organiser Simon Baker said the decision to give free entry for the match against Belgium tomorrow (Saturday) was to "thank the thousands of people that have attended over the past few weeks and caught the nation's attention of our events, which has seen video footage beamed all over the world!"

The party is for adults only with the action beginning at 1pm, two hours ahead of kick-off, with entertainment again including live performances and a disco, all hosted by Kev Lawrence from Heart FM.

More details are available on Facebook.