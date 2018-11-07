Free panto tickets to spread Christmas cheer for Peterborough families in temporary accommodation

Free tickets to the panto will spread some Christmas cheer to Peterborough families in temporary accommodation this year.

YMCA Trinity Group is continuing its partnership with The Cresset in Bretton to provide opportunities to sponsor family tickets for this year’s pantomime.

The partnership will continue to support the work of YMCA Trinity Group in improving the lives of young people throughout the region.

This is the third year of the scheme, and it costs just £80 to sponsor a family ticket to see Robin Hood at the theatre, allowing two children from temporary accommodation, accompanied by their guardians, to see the show.

The package also includes an ice cream at the interval and a gift from Santa for each child, as well as a donation to YMCA Trinity Group’s family services in the city.

Jonathan Martin, chief executive of YMCA Trinity Group, said: “We have already set ourselves a target of getting sponsorship to allow over 100 children to come to this year’s pantomime at The Cresset. Sadly in the UK, last December 120,000 children and young people woke up homeless in temporary accommodation.

“Many of the children we will support in the region will never have had the opportunity to experience the magic of pantomime which is a Christmas tradition for many families. We want to change that and bring some Christmas cheer with the support of the local community.”

This year’s initiative has already been supported by local organisations including Nexis Services, Coca Cola European Partners, TC Harrison Ford, Term Times and Buckles Solicitors.

Premier Pantomimes and The Cresset will bring Robin Hood to life on stage in a spectacular production filled with all the traditional pantomime magic. The audience will join our dashing hero and his friends including Will Scarlet, Little John and Friar Tuck as they try to rescue the beautiful Maid Marian from the evil Sheriff of Nottingham.

The production stars Mitch Hewer (Skins/Casualty) as Robin Hood and Laura Wenton (Britain’s Got Talent) as Maid Marian, along with a full professional cast and a talented team of local performers.

Anyone interested in sponsoring tickets should contact fundraising@ymcatrinity.org.uk for more information.