Free fun as film club launches in Peterborough

Community organisations Peterborough Presents and Bretton Parish Council are to launch a free film club at the Pyramid Community Centre for families this weekend.

Running monthly for the rest of the year, it kicks-off on Sunday (2pm – 4.30pm) with Disney Pixar’s original Toy Story.

Local families are invited to pop along for an afternoon of fun, refreshments, and a film, all for free and from the comfort of your local community centre. The films programmed were chosen in consultation with local people from Bretton, and cover a range of family classics.

Each Bretton Family Film Club will have a fun after-film activity inspired by the movie on the big screen. For this first event, after the showing of Toy Story, children are invited to participate in a free ‘Toy Swap’. Bring an old, unwanted toy to the film club and swap it for something new from the selection of adoptable toys. Adults are also allowed to take part as long as they bring a toy to donate!

Confirmed upcoming films include The Little Mermaid, Paddington, Snow White, and Ratatouille.

Peterborough Presents are seeking suggestions for their November event, inviting local people to submit suggestions for a classic family film which will be put to a community vote.

Katy Hawkins, Community Engagement Officer for Peterborough Presents, said: “We are really looking forward to meeting Bretton families and getting to know them. Film Clubs are a great way to spend time together as a family. It’s great that we’re able to work with Bretton Parish Council and offer the family film club as a free event.

“We’re hoping that word will spread and families across Bretton will come together for some free fun and creativity. And don’t forget to bring a toy if you’re coming to Toy Story!”

Future Bretton Film Clubs will run on July 29, August 19, September 30, October 28 and November 25.

For more information, or to submit a film suggestion, visit www.peterboroughpresents.org or email Katy Hawkins at katy.hawkins@vivacity.org.