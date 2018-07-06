Free burger and chips at Peterborough restaurant if England win the World Cup

A restaurant in Peterborough has joined the World Cup fever sweeping the nation by promising to give out free burger and chips if England win the tournament.

Gourmet Bus at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton will be giving the food away to punters from 7pm to 10pm a week on Sunday (July 15) if the Three Lions are victorious in the final in Moscow.

The poster for the free offer

England are next in action tomorrow (Saturday, July 7) when they play Sweden at the quarter-final stage, with the winners taking on Croatia or host nation Russia on Wednesday evening.

The final kicks off a week on Sunday at 4pm British time.

Restaurant owner Rameez Mahmood said he is putting on the offer due to the excitement at England’s chances of winning a second World Cup.

“We are in a great position,” he said. “If France are not in the final I’m very confident that we should win.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for everyone to share the buzz.”

If England do make it through to the final Rameez said he will be prepared for the restaurant to become very busy on the Sunday evening.

“I’m going to be really, really stacked up,” he added.