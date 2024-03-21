Frank Perkins Parkway closed in Peterborough following serious collision

No word on how serious injuries are as yet
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:26 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 10:17 GMT
The Frank Perkins Parkway has been closed in Peterborough following a serious collision this morning.

Emergency services were called to the road between Boongate and Stanground at around 6.30am today following reports of a two vehicle crash.

Police have said there is currently no information available on injuries.

More follows

