Former local Peterborough footballer raises £13,000 for charity

A former local footballer has now raised £13,000 from his charity matches.

Marco Sementa of Hampton Vale has organised his 58th match after he began fundraising for MacMillan Cancer Support, the favourite charity of his mum Shayne who passed away in 2012.

The Peterborough Telegraph last reported on Marco’s fundraising back in September, when he had raised £10,000.

The former Yaxley, Stamford FC, ICA Sports, Werrington FC, Bourne Town and Deeping Rangers footballer had been raising money for good causes before he began organising his matches and has now helped raise a total of £42,000 for charity.

So far, more than 500 people have played in the matches.

Marco said: “I just want to thank all the players and companies who have sponsored the games and kits.

“If any other local companies would be interested in sponsoring a game they can contact me at marco_sementa@hotmail.com.”